Is Brink's (BCO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brink's (BCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brink's is one of 306 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BCO has returned about 0.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 18%. This shows that Brink's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.4%.

Over the past three months, Concentrix Corporation's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brink's is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14% so far this year, meaning that BCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Concentrix Corporation, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 27-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved -26.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Brink's and Concentrix Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.