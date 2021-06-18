Is Brink's (BCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Brink's (BCO). BCO is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.79, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.59. Over the past year, BCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.47 and as low as 10.59, with a median of 15.59.

Finally, investors should note that BCO has a P/CF ratio of 15.88. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.06. Over the past year, BCO's P/CF has been as high as 19.98 and as low as 9.53, with a median of 15.79.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Brink's's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BCO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

