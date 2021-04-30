Is Brink's (BCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Brink's (BCO). BCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 16.21, which compares to its industry's average of 24.19. Over the past year, BCO's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.99 and as low as 10.18, with a median of 15.84.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Brink's is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BCO sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

