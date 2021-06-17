Is Brinker International's (NYSE:EAT) 124% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

While Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 21% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been very strong. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 124% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Brinker International actually saw its earnings per share drop 95%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

Unfortunately Brinker International's fell 14% over twelve months. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:EAT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

Brinker International is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Brinker International has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 124% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Brinker International (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

