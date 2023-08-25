Is BrightView (BV) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BrightView Holdings (BV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

BrightView Holdings is one of 280 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BrightView Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BV's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BV has moved about 19.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 8.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BrightView Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Central Garden (CENT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for Central Garden's current year EPS has increased 10% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, BrightView Holdings is a member of the Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.2% so far this year, so BV is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Central Garden belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -16.6% year to date.

BrightView Holdings and Central Garden could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.