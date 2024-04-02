Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BrightSphere Investment Group is one of 861 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BrightSphere Investment Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BSIG has returned 18.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 7.4% on average. This means that BrightSphere Investment Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). The stock is up 45% year-to-date.

For Coinbase Global, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 353.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BrightSphere Investment Group belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.2% so far this year, so BSIG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Coinbase Global, Inc. belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +10.1% year to date.

BrightSphere Investment Group and Coinbase Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

