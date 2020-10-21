Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BSIG and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

BrightSphere Investment Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BSIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSIG's full-year earnings has moved 6.77% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BSIG has returned about 50.59% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 14.63%. This shows that BrightSphere Investment Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BSIG belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.28% this year, meaning that BSIG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BSIG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

