Is BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BSIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 12.70. Over the last 12 months, BSIG's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.01 and as low as 2.16, with a median of 5.57.

BSIG is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.06. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BSIG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.70. BSIG's PEG has been as high as 1.33 and as low as 0.29, with a median of 1.11, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BSIG has a P/S ratio of 1.22. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.81.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BrightSphere Investment Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BSIG is an impressive value stock right now.

