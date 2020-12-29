Is Brighthouse Financial (BHF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Brighthouse Financial (BHF). BHF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 3.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.36. Over the past 52 weeks, BHF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 3.09.

Investors should also note that BHF holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BHF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.76. Within the past year, BHF's PEG has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.38.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Brighthouse Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BHF sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

