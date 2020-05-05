Is Bright Scholar (BEDU) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Bright Scholar (BEDU). BEDU is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 32.53. Over the past 52 weeks, BEDU's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.42 and as low as 11.05, with a median of 19.06.

Finally, we should also recognize that BEDU has a P/CF ratio of 11.82. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BEDU's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 35.72. Over the past 52 weeks, BEDU's P/CF has been as high as 26.04 and as low as 10.37, with a median of 19.78.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bright Scholar's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BEDU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

