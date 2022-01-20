Is Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund could think about starting with Bridgeway Small Cap Value N (BRSVX). BRSVX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

BRSVX is a part of the Bridgeway family of funds, a company based out of Houston, TX. The Bridgeway Small Cap Value N made its debut in January of 2004 and BRSVX has managed to accumulate roughly $492.84 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 15.01%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 29.28%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 27.45%, the standard deviation of BRSVX over the past three years is 27.6%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 23.8% compared to the category average of 22.48%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

With a 5-year beta of 1.13, the fund is likely to be more volatile than the market average. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. BRSVX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -3.49, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, BRSVX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared to the category average of 1.25%. BRSVX is actually cheaper than its peers when you consider factors like cost.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Bridgeway Small Cap Value N ( BRSVX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Bridgeway Small Cap Value N ( BRSVX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

