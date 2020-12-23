Is Bridgeway Small Cap Growth N (BRSGX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Small Cap Growth fund category, a potential starting could be Bridgeway Small Cap Growth N (BRSGX). BRSGX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Small Cap Growth funds is an area filled with options, such as BRSGX. These funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks that sport large growth opportunities and market capitalization of less than $2 billion. The companies in these portfolios are usually on the smaller side, and are in up-and-coming industries and markets.

History of Fund/Manager

Bridgeway is based in Houston, TX, and is the manager of BRSGX. The Bridgeway Small Cap Growth N made its debut in January of 2004 and BRSGX has managed to accumulate roughly $25.87 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 7.06%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.1%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of BRSGX over the past three years is 29.59% compared to the category average of 23.59%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 24.58% compared to the category average of 20.11%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.45, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. BRSGX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -9.86, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, BRSGX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared to the category average of 1.22%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, BRSGX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $2,000, and each subsequent investment should be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Bridgeway Small Cap Growth N ( BRSGX ) has a neutral Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Bridgeway Small Cap Growth N ( BRSGX ) looks like a somewhat average choice for investors right now.

