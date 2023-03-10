Is BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BridgeBio Pharma is one of 1169 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BridgeBio Pharma is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBIO's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BBIO has gained about 102.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 6.3% on average. This means that BridgeBio Pharma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO). The stock has returned 15.9% year-to-date.

In Bio-Rad Laboratories' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BridgeBio Pharma belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.4% so far this year, so BBIO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 102-stock industry is ranked #151. The industry has moved -2.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on BridgeBio Pharma and Bio-Rad Laboratories as they attempt to continue their solid performance.









