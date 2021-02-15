Is Bridge Bancorp (DCOM) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Bridge Bancorp (DCOM). DCOM is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.97. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.65. Over the last 12 months, DCOM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.53 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 7.90.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DCOM has a P/S ratio of 2.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.62.

Finally, investors should note that DCOM has a P/CF ratio of 10.70. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DCOM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11. Within the past 12 months, DCOM's P/CF has been as high as 11.37 and as low as 5.74, with a median of 7.18.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Bridge Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DCOM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

