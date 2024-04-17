Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is BRF (BRFS). BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that BRFS has a P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.12. Over the past 12 months, BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.38. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.9.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that BRF is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

