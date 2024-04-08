Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BRF (BRFS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 191 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 62.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BRFS has returned about 16.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.5%. This means that BRF is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 54%.

In Celsius Holdings Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.6% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Celsius Holdings Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track BRF and Celsius Holdings Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

