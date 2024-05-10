Is Brennt (BNTGY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Brennt (BNTGY). BNTGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.29, which compares to its industry's average of 16.22. Over the last 12 months, BNTGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.23 and as low as 12.97, with a median of 15.07.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BNTGY has a P/S ratio of 0.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.

Finally, investors should note that BNTGY has a P/CF ratio of 10.29. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.23. BNTGY's P/CF has been as high as 11.67 and as low as 8.88, with a median of 9.94, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Brennt is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BNTGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

