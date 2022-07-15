Is Brennt (BNTGY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Brennt (BNTGY). BNTGY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for BNTGY is its P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2. Over the past 12 months, BNTGY's P/B has been as high as 3.57 and as low as 1.97, with a median of 2.91.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BNTGY has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.72.

ShinEtsu Chemical Co. (SHECY) may be another strong Chemical - Diversified stock to add to your shortlist. SHECY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

ShinEtsu Chemical Co. also has a P/B ratio of 1.58 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.96, as low as 1.45, with a median of 2.44.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Brennt and ShinEtsu Chemical Co.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BNTGY and SHECY is an impressive value stock right now.

