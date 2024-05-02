Is BRC INC (BRCC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BRC Inc. (BRCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRC Inc. is one of 191 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 80% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BRCC has moved about 2.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 1.3% on average. This shows that BRC Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Vital Farms (VITL) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 74.2%.

For Vital Farms, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.3% so far this year, meaning that BRCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vital Farms, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 45-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +0.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track BRC Inc. and Vital Farms. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

