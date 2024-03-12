Is BRC INC (BRCC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BRC Inc. (BRCC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRC Inc. is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BRC Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCC's full-year earnings has moved 20.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BRCC has gained about 31.1% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. This means that BRC Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Tyson Foods (TSN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.7%.

Over the past three months, Tyson Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, BRC Inc. belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry, a group that includes 31 individual companies and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.1% so far this year, so BRCC is performing better in this area.

Tyson Foods, however, belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #2. The industry has moved +7.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRC Inc. and Tyson Foods as they could maintain their solid performance.

