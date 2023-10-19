Is Braze (BRZE) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Braze, Inc. (BRZE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Braze, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 318 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Braze, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRZE's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BRZE has returned 70.6% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 8.3%. This means that Braze, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.3%.

The consensus estimate for FirstCash Holdings' current year EPS has increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Braze, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.4% this year, meaning that BRZE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

FirstCash Holdings, however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #145. The industry has moved +10.2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Braze, Inc. and FirstCash Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.