Is Brambles (BXBLY) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 219 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BXBLY has moved about 7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This shows that Brambles Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Circor (CIR) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.9%.

For Circor, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brambles Ltd. belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.2% so far this year, meaning that BXBLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Circor belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. This 13-stock industry is currently ranked #43. The industry has moved +16.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Brambles Ltd. and Circor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.