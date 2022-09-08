Is Brambles (BXBLY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Brambles Ltd. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 228 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brambles Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BXBLY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BXBLY has returned about 4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -17.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brambles Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.8%.

In Northwest Pipe Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Brambles Ltd. is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.7% so far this year, so BXBLY is performing better in this area.

Northwest Pipe Co. however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #200. The industry has moved -16% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brambles Ltd. and Northwest Pipe Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.





