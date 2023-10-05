Is Brady (BRC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brady (BRC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brady is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 217 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brady is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRC's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BRC has returned 18.2% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Brady is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Circor (CIR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 132%.

In Circor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brady belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.5% so far this year, so BRC is performing better in this area.

Circor, however, belongs to the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +8.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Brady and Circor. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

