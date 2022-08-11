Is bpost (BPOSY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is bpost (BPOSY). BPOSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.41. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.81. BPOSY's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.41 and as low as 5.88, with a median of 6.66, all within the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BPOSY has a P/S ratio of 0.26. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

If you're looking for another solid Consumer Services - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE). PTVE is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, Pactiv Evergreen has a P/B ratio of 1.70 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 6.16. For PTVE, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.57, as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.56 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in bpost and Pactiv Evergreen's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BPOSY and PTVE is an impressive value stock right now.

