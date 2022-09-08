Is BP (BP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is BP (BP). BP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.49, which compares to its industry's average of 6.21. BP's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.28 and as low as 3.94, with a median of 6.20, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BP is its P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.26. BP's P/B has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.88, with a median of 1.12, over the past year.

Shell (SHEL) may be another strong Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stock to add to your shortlist. SHEL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Shell currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98, and its PEG ratio is 0.54. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 6.21 and 0.47.

SHEL's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.46 and as low as 4.48, with a median of 6.75. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.37, as low as 0.53, with a median of 1.64.

Additionally, Shell has a P/B ratio of 1.04 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.26. For SHEL, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.31, as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.08 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BP and Shell strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BP and SHEL look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BP p.l.c. (BP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.