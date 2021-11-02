Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Boyd Gaming (BYD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BYD and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 7.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BYD has returned about 52.47% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -4.82%. This means that Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BYD belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.49% so far this year, so BYD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BYD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

