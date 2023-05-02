Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Boyd Gaming (BYD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boyd Gaming is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 274 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 16.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BYD has gained about 30.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 11.7% on average. As we can see, Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.9%.

For Las Vegas Sands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.3% so far this year, meaning that BYD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Las Vegas Sands is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Boyd Gaming and Las Vegas Sands as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.