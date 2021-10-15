Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boyd Gaming is one of 275 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BYD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 39.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BYD has returned about 56.85% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 6.42%. As we can see, Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BYD belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.94% this year, meaning that BYD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BYD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

