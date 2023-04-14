Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boyd Gaming is one of 274 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BYD has gained about 18.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.7%. This means that Boyd Gaming is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DraftKings (DKNG). The stock is up 66.8% year-to-date.

For DraftKings, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, which includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 25.5% so far this year, so BYD is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. DraftKings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Boyd Gaming and DraftKings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

