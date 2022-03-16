Is Boyd Gaming (BYD) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Boyd Gaming (BYD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boyd Gaming is one of 277 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boyd Gaming is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYD's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BYD has moved about 0.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -17.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Boyd Gaming is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marriott International (MAR). The stock has returned 0.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Marriott International's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boyd Gaming belongs to the Gaming industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.3% so far this year, so BYD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Marriott International belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #212. The industry has moved -6.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Boyd Gaming and Marriott International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.