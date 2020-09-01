Is Box (BOX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Box (BOX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Box is one of 604 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX's full-year earnings has moved 28.62% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BOX has returned about 16.98% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 15.32% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Box is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BOX belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 72.31% so far this year, so BOX is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BOX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

