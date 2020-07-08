Is Box (BOX) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Box (BOX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Box is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX's full-year earnings has moved 29.64% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BOX has returned about 22.94% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 14.46% on average. This means that Box is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BOX belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 54.09% so far this year, so BOX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BOX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

