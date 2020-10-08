Is Box (BOX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Box (BOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BOX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Box is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX's full-year earnings has moved 27.97% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BOX has gained about 3.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 24.80% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Box is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BOX belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 92 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 80.78% so far this year, so BOX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BOX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

