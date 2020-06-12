Is Box (BOX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Box (BOX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Box is one of 612 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BOX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX's full-year earnings has moved 26.48% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BOX has moved about 7.15% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 4.85% on average. As we can see, Box is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BOX belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 33.02% so far this year, so BOX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to BOX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

