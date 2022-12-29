Is Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bowman Consulting (BWMN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bowman Consulting is one of 332 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowman Consulting is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWMN's full-year earnings has moved 36.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BWMN has gained about 0.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 31.7% on average. This means that Bowman Consulting is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Paysign, Inc. (PAYS). The stock has returned 40% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Paysign, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 33.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry, a group that includes 25 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 46.4% this year, meaning that BWMN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Paysign, Inc. however, belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #189. The industry has moved -14% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Bowman Consulting and Paysign, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paysign, Inc. (PAYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.