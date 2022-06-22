Is Bowlero (BOWL) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bowlero Corp. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 284 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bowlero Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOWL's full-year earnings has moved 53.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BOWL has gained about 17.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -35.6%. This means that Bowlero Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Mattel (MAT) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.6%.

Over the past three months, Mattel's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bowlero Corp. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 40% so far this year, so BOWL is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Mattel falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #85. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bowlero Corp. and Mattel as they could maintain their solid performance.

