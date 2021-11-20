Is Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Potentially Undervalued?

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bottomline Technologies’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Bottomline Technologies worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bottomline Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $48.16, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bottomline Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Bottomline Technologies generate?

NasdaqGS:EPAY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Bottomline Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EPAY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EPAY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Bottomline Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Bottomline Technologies you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Bottomline Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

