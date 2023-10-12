Is Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Boston Scientific (BSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boston Scientific is one of 1093 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Boston Scientific is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSX's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BSX has returned about 10% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 7% on average. As we can see, Boston Scientific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CHGCY). The stock has returned 21.2% year-to-date.

In Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Boston Scientific belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.2% so far this year, meaning that BSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 193-stock industry is ranked #105. The industry has moved -9.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Boston Scientific and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

