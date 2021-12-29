Is BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Potentially Undervalued?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$48.55 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$41.36. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BorgWarner's current trading price of US$44.91 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BorgWarner’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is BorgWarner worth?

Good news, investors! BorgWarner is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that BorgWarner’s ratio of 14.06x is below its peer average of 20.02x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Auto Components industry. However, given that BorgWarner’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of BorgWarner look like?

NYSE:BWA Earnings and Revenue Growth December 29th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 77% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for BorgWarner. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BWA is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BWA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BWA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing BorgWarner at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for BorgWarner and we think they deserve your attention.

