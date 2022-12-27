Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 332 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BAH has moved about 23.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -30.9%. As we can see, Booz Allen Hamilton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Mitie Group PLC. (MITFY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.6%.

In Mitie Group PLC.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Services industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.7% so far this year, so BAH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Mitie Group PLC. belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #155. The industry has moved -45.8% year to date.

Booz Allen Hamilton and Mitie Group PLC. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

