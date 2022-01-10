Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 307 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booz Allen Hamilton is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAH's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BAH has gained about 3.1% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Booz Allen Hamilton is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bowman Consulting (BWMN). The stock is up 1.3% year-to-date.

For Bowman Consulting, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Booz Allen Hamilton is a member of the Government Services industry, which includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #40 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.5% this year, meaning that BAH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bowman Consulting belongs to the Business - Services industry. This 27-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved -10.4% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Booz Allen Hamilton and Bowman Consulting as they could maintain their solid performance.

