Is Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Boot Barn Holdings is one of 217 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BOOT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 5.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 5.79% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 1.19% on average. This means that Boot Barn Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BOOT belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #39 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.40% so far this year, meaning that BOOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BOOT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

