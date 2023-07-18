Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Booking Holdings (BKNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Booking Holdings is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BKNG has returned 46.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 17.4% on average. This means that Booking Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.9%.

Over the past three months, Dave & Buster's' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.6% this year, meaning that BKNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dave & Buster's belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #30. The industry has moved +12.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Booking Holdings and Dave & Buster's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

