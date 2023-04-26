Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Booking Holdings is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BKNG has returned 31.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.4% on average. This shows that Booking Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Kroger (KR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 7.6%.

In Kroger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so BKNG is performing better in this area.

Kroger, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #20. The industry has moved +7.3% so far this year.

Booking Holdings and Kroger could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

