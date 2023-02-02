Is Booking Holdings (BKNG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Booking Holdings (BKNG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Booking Holdings is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 226 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Booking Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKNG's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BKNG has returned about 21.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 13.4% on average. This means that Booking Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Signet (SIG). The stock is up 16.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Signet's current year EPS has increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Booking Holdings belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.3% so far this year, so BKNG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Signet falls under the Retail - Jewelry industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.5%.

Booking Holdings and Signet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

