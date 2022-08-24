Is Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Bolt Biotherapeutics Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. In June 2022, Bolt Biotherapeutics had US$176m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$84m. Therefore, from June 2022 it had 2.1 years of cash runway. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time. NasdaqGS:BOLT Debt to Equity History August 24th 2022

How Is Bolt Biotherapeutics' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Bolt Biotherapeutics has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$3.5m, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. As a result, we think it's a bit early to focus on the revenue growth, so we'll limit ourselves to looking at how the cash burn is changing over time. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by a very significant 73%. While this spending increase is no doubt intended to drive growth, if the trend continues the company's cash runway will shrink very quickly. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Bolt Biotherapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

While Bolt Biotherapeutics does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Bolt Biotherapeutics has a market capitalisation of US$74m and burnt through US$84m last year, which is 114% of the company's market value. That suggests the company may have some funding difficulties, and we'd be very wary of the stock.

How Risky Is Bolt Biotherapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

Even though its cash burn relative to its market cap makes us a little nervous, we are compelled to mention that we thought Bolt Biotherapeutics' cash runway was relatively promising. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. An in-depth examination of risks revealed 4 warning signs for Bolt Biotherapeutics that readers should think about before committing capital to this stock.

