Is BOK Financial (BOKF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is BOK Financial (BOKF). BOKF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.77, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.20. Over the last 12 months, BOKF's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.74 and as low as 10.61, with a median of 13.56.

Investors should also recognize that BOKF has a P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.44. BOKF's P/B has been as high as 1.50 and as low as 1.03, with a median of 1.28, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that BOKF has a P/CF ratio of 9.65. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. BOKF's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.53. BOKF's P/CF has been as high as 10.72 and as low as 7.72, with a median of 9.15, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in BOK Financial's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BOKF is an impressive value stock right now.



