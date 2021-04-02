Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 99 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 58.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BCC has gained about 28.16% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 10.20%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.73% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BCC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

