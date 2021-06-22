Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 163.55% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BCC has returned 21.21% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 17.41%. This means that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.89% so far this year, meaning that BCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BCC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.